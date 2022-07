Warring had a workout with the Giants early in the week, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Warring signed a contract with the Saints on May 24 but was waived less than a month later. He was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft; however, he hasn't yet been able to make an impact at the NFL level. Warring made three catches for 35 yards in 2020 with Houston but hasn't hauled in a pass since. He saw limited NFL time with the Bills and Jaguars last year.