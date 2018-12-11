Texans' Keke Coutee: 'Trending toward' playing Week 15
Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Tuesday that Coutee (hamstring) remains day to day but is "trending toward being able to play" this weekend against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The rookie wideout has been sidelined for the last two games with the hamstring issue, which previously sidelined him from Weeks 1 through 3 and for Weeks 8 and 9. Since experiencing his latest setback, Coutee hasn't been able to advance beyond limited practice participation, so he may need to put in a full workout at some point before Friday to back up O'Brien optimism. The Texans are lacking in healthy options beyond top receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas after DeAndre Carter, who had been serving as Coutee's primary replacement in the slot, exited the Week 14 loss to the Colts with a concussion.
