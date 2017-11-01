Texans' Kendall Langford: Full speed ahead
Langford (back) practiced without limitations Wednesday.
Barring any setbacks, Langford will be set to make his season debut against the Colts on Sunday. He slots into a reserve role, but since starter Joel Heath (knee) sat out of practice Wednesday, Langford could move up into that starting position. Langford spent the past two seasons playing for the Colts, racking up 48 tackles (31 solo) and seven sacks over 23 games, and it'll be interesting to see how he performs with the Texans.
