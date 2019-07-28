Texans' Lamar Miller: Expected to keep lead job
Coach Bill O'Brien said Miller is still the lead back in Houston, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Asked about the competition between Miller and D'Onta Foreman, the Texans' head coach essentially shot down the idea, saying Miller is the starter and it's everything else that still needs to be determined. While Foreman doesn't have much competition for the No. 2 job, any challenge for Miller's spot may need to take place in-season rather than this summer. Regardless, the Houston backfield will require close watching throughout training camp and beyond, as Miller has been mediocre for years now.
