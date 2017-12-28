Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Returns in full Thursday
Heinicke (concussion) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Thursday.
Heinicke was unable to return to Monday's loss to the Steelers after sustaining the concussion and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. The full session hardly means the 24-year-old has cleared the concussion protocol, and Friday's practice should provide clarity to the situation.
More News
-
Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Limited at practice•
-
Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Suffers concussion Monday•
-
Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Promoted to active roster•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Set for backup role with Houston in Week 15•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Joins Houston's practice squad•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Joins Patriots' practice squad•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.