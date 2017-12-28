Heinicke (concussion) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Thursday.

Heinicke was unable to return to Monday's loss to the Steelers after sustaining the concussion and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. The full session hardly means the 24-year-old has cleared the concussion protocol, and Friday's practice should provide clarity to the situation.

