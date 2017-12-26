Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Suffers concussion Monday
Heinicke suffered a concussion in Monday's game against the Steelers and won't return.
Heinicke entered the contest in place of struggling starting quarterback T.J. Yates, who briefly departed after being evaluated for a concussion. It only took nine plays before Heinicke succumbed to a head injury of his own, with the 24-year-old completing his lone pass attempt for 10 yards and gaining two yards on a carry before departing. Yates was cleared of a concussion and appears set to direct the offense for the rest of the evening while Heinicke remains under the NFL's protocol. If Heinicke is unable to demonstrate enough progress in his recovery prior to the Dec. 31 season finale against the Steelers, the Texans will likely have to sign a new backup for Yates in the coming days.
