Texans' Terry Swanson: Joins Texans as UDFA

Swanson is signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans were thought to be considering a running back in the draft, but they waited until after the draft to add Swanson, who played collegiately at Toledo and visited with the team earlier this month. They also added Lavon Colemand from the University of Washington. There's a need for a third back, as the Texans parted ways with Alfred Blue and both D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) and Tyler Ervin (patellar tendon) are recovering from injury. Swanson could provide the quickness element out of the backfield and be a change of pace. He became the Rockets lead back last year after his good friend, Kareem Hunt was drafted by Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 draft. The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Swanson rushed for 1,363 yards and 14 touchdowns for Toledo.