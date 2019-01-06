Smith did not catch either of his two targets in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.

Smith filled in for the injured Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and played 90 percent of the offensive snaps, but was largely avoided after failing to come up with a catchable deep ball in the first quarter. The 2018 undrafted free agent made a couple of plays this season but was inactive most weeks, playing only when injuries hit. In an ideal world, the Texans will have Will Fuller (knee) available in 2019 and won't have to rely on someone like Smith, who is under contract through 2020.