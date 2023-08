Smith was released by the Colts on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith finished the 2022 campaign on Indianapolis' practice squad and re-signed with the team in January. However, the veteran wideout was unable to secure a spot on the team's final roster to start the season. Erickson notes that the Limestone College product will likely end up on the Colts' practice squad unless he opts to sign elsewhere.