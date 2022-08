Smith was released by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Smith signed a reserve/future deal with the team in January after he received a workout. The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Jets, appearing in a total of 22 contests. Most notable was his 2019 season, where he played 13 games, recording 17 catches on 31 targets for 225 yards. Smith will now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.