Texans' Will Fuller: Good to go this week

Fuller (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

In his return to action in Week 2, Fuller quickly rekindled his rapport with QB Deshaun Watson, hauling in eight of his nine targets for 113 yards and a TD. DeAndre Hopkins remains the Texans' top option in the passing game, but Fuller is the team's clear-cut No. 2 option on the front and therefore a candidate to see a steady target volume, assuming he can avoid any injury setbacks.