Texans' Will Fuller: Limited for second straight day
Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Fuller's following the same routine he did last week when he ended up being an inactive for Week 1. He remains hopeful to play Week 2 against the Titans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports, and told Barshop he feels confident of such an outcome.
