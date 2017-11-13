Texans' Will Fuller: Not ruled out by O'Brien
Texans coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal when asked about Fuller's (ribs) availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fuller reportedly suffered cracked ribs and is expected to miss at least one game, but O'Brien declined the opportunity to confirm the diagnosis or timeline when speaking with the media Monday. While it'll be a surprise if Fuller is ready for Wednesday's practice, it's too early to assume he won't play Week 11. He could have some extra opportunities if he ends up playing, as Patrick Peterson likely will shadow DeAndre Hopkins, who accounted for 30 targets on Tom Savage's 80 pass attempts the past two weeks. O'Brien already tabbed Savage as the Week 11 starter, but another ugly outing could force the coach to give T.J. Yates or Josh Johnson a chance. None of the bunch has the requisite downfield accuracy to help Fuller re-emerge as a consistent contributor.
