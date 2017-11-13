Texans' Will Fuller: Suffers cracked ribs

Fuller was diagnosed with cracked ribs, but the damage isn't extensive and he may only miss one game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

X-rays apparently revealed minor fractures, which likely will necessitate a short-term absence. Braxton Miller and Bruce Ellington took on extra work after Fuller left Sunday's loss to the Rams, with the latter catching four of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. Fuller hasn't done much since Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL, catching four of 11 targets for only 47 yards in six quarters of play.