Titans' Andrew Adams: Seven tackles in win
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
4:12 pm ET
Adams recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.
Adams has recorded at least seven tackles in three of his last four appearances. He's totaled 33 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, across his first six games with the
Titans.
