Firkser hauled in one of two targets for five yards in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Firkser slipped behind MyCole Pruitt in both snap count and production, ending the regular season on a disappointing note. Overall, he failed to reproduce his reception or yardage total from his rookie campaign, dipping by five receptions and 21 yards. After the Titans' run in the playoffs conclude, Firkser will be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Titans will only have to tender him a league-minimum, one-year offer to retain him for 2020.