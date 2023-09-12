Key recorded four tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Key has played on several one-year deals throughout his career, but the Titans gave him a more substantial commitment this offseason. He responded well in his debut with the team, showing ability as a pass rusher, run stopper and even in coverage. Key should continue to serve as the Titans' primary right outside linebacker this season, and he has a strong chance to set career-best marks in nearly every statistical category.