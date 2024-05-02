Farley (back) will not have his fifth-year option exercised by the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Farley has struggled to stay on the field, missing all of his 2023 campaign due to a back injury, so the news doesn't really come as a surprise. He's also suited up just 12 times between his first and second seasons, making two starts and recording 14 combined tackles.
