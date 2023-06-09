Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Farley (back) continues to make progress and is lifting weights, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Farley has appeared in just 12 games since entering the league, missing 22 to injuries. His 2022 campaign ended in Week 10 when Farley needed surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. Initially expected to be ready for the offseason program, Farley seems to be making headway in his recovery but wasn't on the field for OTAs or minicamp.