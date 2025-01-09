Farley recorded 17 total tackles over nine games in 2024.

Farley, a 2021 first-round pick from Virginia Tech, was added to the Panthers' practice squad in early October after being dropped by the Titans before the season. He was promoted to Carolina's active roster later that month, contributing on special teams and as a reserve cornerback. The 26-year-old played more than 70 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in the team's final two games, recording seven total tackles during that span. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Farley will likely sign a one-year prove-it deal, having appeared in just 21 games throughout his four-year NFL career.