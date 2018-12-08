Titans' Darius Jennings: Continues role as special teamer
Jennings was not targeted in the passing game but returned one kick for 29 yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.
Jennings battled a knee injury throughout the short week prior to Thursday's game, but maintained his role as a kick-return specialist. He is a non-factor in the passing attack, hauling in only five catches for 55 yards for the season.
