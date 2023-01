Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harris failed to practice all week leading up to Saturday's contest versus Jacksonville due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 17. While the 27-year-old has primarily operated as a special-teams contributor throughout the 2022-23 campaign, his absence likely won't alter Tennessee's defensive game plan to a large extent.