Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
