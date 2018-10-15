Lewis rushed for nine yards on five carries in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens. He also added two receptions for five yards.

Lewis was out-touched by Derrick Henry despite a game script that called for passing. However, the entire Titans' offense failed to get on track, resulting in Lewis' worst yardage output of the campaign. After recording a season-best nine receptions in Week 4 against Philadelphia, he has just five receptions across his last two games. Lewis' involvement in the passing game had given him a reliable floor in PPR-leagues early on, though even that has been called into question in recent weeks.