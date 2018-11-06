Brown recorded four tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

Brown continues to see playing time even with the return of Wesley Woodyard and is proving to be a key player in the middle of the Titans' defense. He now was four sacks in his last five games, while also recording at least seven tackles in five of his eight games for the season.

