Brown logged eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.
After missing the team's previous four games with a hamstring injury followed by back-to-back coach's decisions, Brown tied cornerback Sam Webb as the Raiders' second-leading tackler Week 10. The 27-year-old also played every defensive snap for the first time this season, as fellow linebackers Denzel Perryman (hip) and Divine Deablo (forearm) were both out against Indianapolis. With Deablo set to miss at least the next three weeks while on IR, Brown should continue to play a starting role against Denver this coming Sunday.