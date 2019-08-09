Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Leads team in rushing
McNichols rushed the ball eight times for 44 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Eagles.
McNichols gained 37 of his 44 yards on one rush early in the second quarter, when he made a nice cutback move to burst through the line. He continued to weave through the open field to turn in the team's longest rush of the contest. The former Buc was listed as the fourth-string back on the team's first unofficial depth chart but was the second RB on the field in the preseason opener with Derrick Henry (calf) and David Fluellen (ankle) not in uniform, though McNichols could make the team due to his strong potential as a receiver out of the backfield.
