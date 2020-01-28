Titans' Jurrell Casey: Another strong season

Casey recorded 44 tackles, five sacks and seven tackles for a loss across 14 games for the Titans in 2019.

Casey spent plenty of time in opposing team's backfields in 2019, finishing second on the team in sacks and third in tackles for loss. The nine-year veteran now has at least five sacks in each of his last seven seasons, maintaining his status as a mainstay along the Titans' defensive line. Casey is set to return to the Titans in 2020, as he has three seasons remaining on his current contract.