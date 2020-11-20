site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Jurrell Casey: Clears COVID-19 protocols
Casey (biceps) has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols but remains on injured reserve, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Casey was already on season-ending IR when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He can now return to team activities while he rehabs for the 2021 season.
