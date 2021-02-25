The Broncos released Casey (biceps) on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Traded from Tennessee to Denver last offseason, Casey recorded 14 tackles in three games before suffering a season-ending biceps tear. He thus finished 2020 without any sacks, ending a seven-year streak with five or more. While he may be past his prime, the 31-year-old Casey should still be able to drum up some interest as an unrestricted free agent. He's immediately eligible to sign with a new team, whereas players on expiring contracts will need to wait for the start of the 2021 league year in mid-March. Given the timing of his biceps injury, Casey should be healthy before training camp, if he isn't already.