Pamphile (knee) is officially doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pamphile did not practice Friday, and he appears on track to miss Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville. If Pamphile is forced to miss any time, it'll be a blow to Tennessee's depth along the offensive line.

