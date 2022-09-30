Philips (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips has been dealing with a shoulder issue for three weeks running, playing 23 percent of snaps on offense Week 2 before sitting out this past Sunday versus the Raiders. He was limited in all three practices this week, even donning a non-contact yellow jersey at Friday's session. The status of the rookie fifth-round pick will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.