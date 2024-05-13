The Titans signed Vannett on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The veteran tight end has spent time with six different teams across his eight-year career, and he's now headed to Nashville after agreeing to terms with the Titans on Tuesday. Vannett most recently played with the Chargers, tallying 125 offensive snaps across eight games and recording one reception for three yards in 2023. Expect the 31-year-old to compete for a depth role in Tennessee's tight end room as the offseason progresses.