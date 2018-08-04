Supernaw (undisclosed) passed his physical and can return to practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Supernaw had been on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the first week of training camp after missing offseason workouts as well. The tight end will look to return to the practice field in the coming days as he seeks to secure a reserve tight end and special teams role with the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories