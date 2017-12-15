Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Questionable for Week 15
Supernaw (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Supernaw was only able to log one limited practice this week, which might not be enough for him to gain clearance by the time Sunday rolls around. The 27-year-old is third on the depth chart at tight end and won't have a major role in the passing attack if active in Week 15.
