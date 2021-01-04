Sloman made both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point attempts in Week 17 against the Texans.

Sloman made a 47-yard field goal to open the scoring. He also closed the game with a game-winning kick off the upright and in from 37 yards away to help the Titans clinch the AFC South. Sloman was filling on for Stephen Gostkowski (COVID-19), who should be back in time for the team's opening round playoff matchup against the Ravens. Even in what is likely to be a short stint as the Titans' starting kicker, Sloman made a notable impact. Sloman will likely be returned to the team's practice squad.