Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Added to injury report Friday

Sharpe is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after being limited at Friday's practice by an ankle issue.

Given that Sharpe is a late-week addition to the report, his status for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff is uncertain. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) is also listed as questionable after not practicing this week. As a result, the Titans' top healthy options at wideout behind Corey Davis are currently Cameron Batson and Darius Jennings.