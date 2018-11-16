Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Added to injury report Friday
Sharpe is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after being limited at Friday's practice by an ankle issue.
Given that Sharpe is a late-week addition to the report, his status for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff is uncertain. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) is also listed as questionable after not practicing this week. As a result, the Titans' top healthy options at wideout behind Corey Davis are currently Cameron Batson and Darius Jennings.
More News
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Held without a catch•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Patriots•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Limited at practice to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...