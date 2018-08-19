Taylor secured all four of his targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 30-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Taylor saw extensive playing time Saturday, making his touchdown catches in the first and third quarters. The second-year pro's first score came on an impressive 47-yard grab from Marcus Mariota to cap off a six-play, 75-yard first-quarter drive, a wide receiver screen on which Taylor did all the work by speeding up the right side of the field. He found pay dirt on a second occasion when he secured a quick three-yard scoring pass from Blaine Gabbert on the Titans' first series of the third quarter. Taylor could see a considerable uptick in opportunity to open the season if Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) remains sidelined, but irrespective of the latter's status, he's poised to build on the 16-231-1 line he generated over 16 games as a rookie.