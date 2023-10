Wesco went without a target across 24 snaps on offense Sunday in the Titans' 24-16 loss to the Ravens in London.

Chigoziem Okonkwo remains the Titans' top tight end, but Wesco has ranked second in snap share among the position group in each of the team's six games. Wesco has drawn just two targets all season and will continue to function mostly as a blocker whenever he's on the field.