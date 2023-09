Wesco played 40 snaps on offense but drew just one catchless target in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Though his 63 percent offensive snap share wasn't far behind that of starting tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (71 percent), Wesco remained relegated to a blocking role, which has been par for the course since he entered the NFL in 2019. Wesco has ran just six routes on his 63 offensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season.