Wesco (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wesco sat out the Titans' first two practices of the week before returning to Friday's session in a limited capacity. Kevin Rader could get more snaps as a backup option at tight end behind Chigoziem Okonkwo if Wesco and/or Josh Whyle (knee) are unable to play Sunday.