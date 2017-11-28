McBride was waived by the Bears on Tuesday.

McBride had the second-most targets for the Bears in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but only managed to record two receptions for 20 yards in the contest. His departure likely means Josh Bellamy is gearing up to play this week after missing Sunday's game with a concussion. In eight games with the Bears, McBride recorded eight receptions for 144 yards

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories