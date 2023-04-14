site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vernon Scott: Waived by Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
Apr 14, 2023
Scott was waived by the Packers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Scott will head to waivers after missing all of last year with a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old will now look for another opportunity with a new team and can add value on both defense and special teams.
