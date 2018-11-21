Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Dealing with concussion
Gedeon didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion.
Gedeon's injury designation is something of a surprise, given there was no report that he suffered a head injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears. His listing on the Vikings' first injury report of Week 12 implies that he has entered the NFL's concussion protocol and must clear the five-step process in order to suit up this weekend against the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Five tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Records 37 tackles in rookie season•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Starts at weak-side linebacker•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Leading weak-side linebacker candidate•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Getting first-team reps•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Drafted by Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...