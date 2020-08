Gedeon (undisclosed) was placed on the PUP-P list by the Vikings on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Gedeon saw his season end last season due to two bouts with concussions, and as evidenced by this news, he failed his physical with the team heading into training camp. The Michigan product is heading into his final season with the Vikings under his current contract, so he will be eager to make an impact once healthy to fill a depth and special teams role for 2020.