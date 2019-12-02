Play

The Vikings placed Gedeon (concussion) on injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gedeon was already ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Seahawks after sustaining his second concussion of the year Nov. 17. The third-year linebacker will finish the season with 13 tackles over eight games. Eric Wilson and Anthony Barr are the remaining healthy outside linebackers for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories