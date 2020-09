The Vikings placed Gedeon (undisclosed) on the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Craig Peters and Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Gedeon was unable to pass a physical, so he'll miss the first six weeks of the season. It's unclear what's holding him back, but it's noteworthy that his 2019 campaign ended with him on injured reserve due to a concussion. With Gedeon out of the fold, Troy Dye and Hardy Nickerson will be the main backups to Eric Wilson and Anthony Barr.