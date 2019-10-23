Play

Gedeon (concussion) will play in Thursday's game against the Redskins.

Gedeon was a full practice participant all week and won't carry an injury tag into this contest. The third-year pro is listed as a starter on the Vikings' depth chart, but he didn't surpass a 31-percent snap share through four games this year. His IDP value is negligible until he ups his snap count.

