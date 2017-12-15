Lamur (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Lamur hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season, but he left the stadium in Week 14 wearing a walking boot. However, he was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, boding well for his return. Regardless, Lamur rarely plays on defense, so his absence wouldn't affect fantasy owners in the midst of playoffs.