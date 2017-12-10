Lamur (foot) was wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lamur was also seen using crutches post-game, but there is no other indication as to the severity of the injury at this point. The 28-year-old's status for Week 15 is likely to be unclear until Wednesday when the Vikings resume practice.

